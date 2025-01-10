Both Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may have cameras that are no better

image by IceUniverse

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event slated for January 22. While fans are waiting for this year's flagship S-series, rumors about next year's models have already started popping up. Latest information suggests that next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra may not introduce any significant changes, or as the leak says, no changes to the cameras. This means, what you are getting this year with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, may be ported over to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Of course, some software trickery, AI and image performance are expected, but according to leaker Jukan Losreve on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), no changes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra has something to do with Apple. He mentioned that as the camera on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro series will remain unchanged, Samsung will follow suit, opting for the same camera setup on the Galaxy S26 Ultra as this year's Ultra model.

As the fruit remains unchanged, the galaxy also remains unchanged, using the same sensor. 🤡 https://t.co/xwFOP9cBp9 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 10, 2025

On Weibo, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via Jukanlosreve) has shared the purported camera details about the iPhone 17 Pro models. According to information, the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a 48MP 1/1.3” main camera, 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP 5x periscope camera. Both the main and telephoto cameras as expected to use GP (Gas Permeable) plastic lenses. The front camera, however, may get an upgrade, and could be a 24MP shooter.

DCS: The cameras of the iPhone 17 Pro series will remain unchanged.

•Main Camera: 48MP, 1/1.3” sensor

•Ultra-Wide Camera: 48MP

•Periscope Camera: 48MP, 5x zoom

•Both the main camera and telephoto camera will use GP glass-plastic lenses

•Front Camera: Upgraded to 24MP pic.twitter.com/CbqyhpeMo2 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 10, 2025

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple may continue with the triangular camera layout on the iPhone 17 Pro models. There are also rumors that Apple may finally increase the refresh rate of the standard iPhone 17 models to 120Hz refresh rate, which was previously exclusive to the Pro models. There is also an iPhone 17 Slim/Air model in the works, which is said to be just 6.25mm thin.

Samsung also has its answer ready in the form of the Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to be release in limited quantity and may launch in Q2 2025.