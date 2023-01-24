Export PowerPoint slides as animated GIF rolling out to more platforms

Neowin · with 0 comments

In what seems to be yet another effort to focus more on "mobile-first content creation," Microsoft has announced that the ability to export slides as animated GIF is now available for PowerPoint for iPad. Previously, the feature was available only on PowerPoint for Mac and Windows.

Export slides as animated GIF in PowerPoint for iPad
Image credit: Microsoft

For those who do not know, creating an animated GIF using PowerPoint is pretty straightforward. On your PC or Mac, open your presentation and navigate to File > Export > Create an animated GIF. On iPad, you need to first open the desired presentation and then tap on the File menu (three-dot view) to bring forward the Create GIF option. Clicking on it will tell you to specify the slides you want to use, how long each slide should be displayed, and the quality of the animated GIF you intend to export.

Acknowledging that a shift towards mobile-first content creation is happening, Microsoft added the ability to create slides in Portrait mode in PowerPoint for iPhone and iPad devices. By announcing the new animated GIF capability for iPad devices, Microsoft seems to be re-iterating its commitment towards this mobile-first approach.

The ability to export PowerPoint slides as an animated GIF is currently available for iPad users running Office Insider Version 2.70 (Build 23012202) or later. If you are not seeing it despite meeting the prerequisites, you should wait a few more days, as Microsoft has noted that the feature is gradually rolling out to larger numbers of Insiders.

If you are using PowerPoint on your iPad, have you ever tried to export slides as an animated GIF on your device? Let us know in the comments.

Report a problem with article
SK hynix Platinum P41 NVMe SSD promo image
Next Article

If you missed the Samsung 980 Pro deal, here's a chance to grab the even-faster SK hynix P41
The 2023 MacBook Pro lineup
Previous Article

Specs Appeal: Here is how 2023 MacBook Pros compare with the previous models

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement