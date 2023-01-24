If you missed the Samsung 980 Pro deal, here's a chance to grab the even-faster SK hynix P41

As we move into the new year, most deals on hardware and computer accessories have started drying up. However, although discounts are not as abundant you can still find quite a few good ones in our articles across processors, graphics cards, and also on storage components like CMR-based hard disks (HDDs) for NAS and Plex, as well as on SSDs, including NVMe. Speaking of SSDs, in case you missed the recent sales on Samsung's very popular and reliable 980 Pro NVMe drives (unlike the newer 990 Pro model), then there's good news as the SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe Gen4 SSD, which is even faster, is selling at similar prices (buying links below).

While both the 980 Pro and the Platinum P41 have the same sequential read speeds of 7,000MB/s, the writes are rated at 30% higher on the latter, which means the Platinum P41 can do up to 6,500MB/s. The random access performance of the SK hynix drive is also higher. TechPowerUp found that in the overall performance department, the Platinum P41 was 2.041% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro.

Get the SK hynix Platinum P41 NVMe PCIe Gen4 drives at the links below:

If it's external (portable) SSDs that interest you, check out this article which covers popular Samsung and Crucial external SSDs. In case it's something else you are looking for, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals.

