Check out the new Fallout TV show trailer, and the Fallout Gunner UV protection eye glasses

We are just over a month away from the launch of the first of what will hopefully be many seasons of the Fallout live-action TV show. Today, Amazon Prime Video dropped a new trailer for the series. We also got word of some new merchandise based on the show as well.

The new trailer offers up over three minutes of footage from the show, which is of course based on the Fallout RPG games that started at Interplay and was later continued by Bethesda Game Studios. The show does not directly adapt any of the stories of the games but instead tells a new story that takes place in that same universe, as a Vault dweller comes out from underground to see the ruins of a post-nuclear war Los Angeles.

Amazon Prime Video also confirmed that all eight episodes of Fallout Season 1 will drop on the same day, April 11.

In related news, Gunnar Optiks has just announced new eyeglasses, the Fallout Vault 33. Its press release states:

The Fallout Vault 33 has a very cool retro-futuristic style inspired by the world of Fallout and is highly smudge-resistant and anti-reflective. They include flexible spring hinges, a stainless steel and nylon frame material, and patented lens technology to block blue and UV light.

In addition to the Fallout Vault 33 logo placed on the hinges, the glasses also come with a cool-looking travel case, along with a microfiber pouch and cleaning cloth, all with Fallout and Vault-Tec logos. The glasses are priced at $99. You can pre-order them now at Amazon with lenses in Amber and blue Sun Tint colors, along with a model with clear lenses. They will begin shipping on April 3, just eight days before the launch of the first Fallout TV season.

Microsoft recently announced new Fallout-based Xbox Wireless Controllers that are now available in the Xbox Design Lab store starting at $84.98. Also, the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology Edition is available for preorder, with codes for the first seven games in the series for the PC placed inside a mini-nuke casing. It will ship on April 11.

