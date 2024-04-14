Fallout games get big sales and player boosts on Steam thanks to discounts and that TV show

The combination of big discounts and, likely, the release of a live-action TV series has helped to boost the Fallout game franchise from Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft on Valve's Steam service this weekend.

Right now, Fallout 4, which is currently priced at only $4.99 on Steam, is the third best-selling game on the service and the Game of the Year edition is in eighth place at $9.99. Also, SteamDB shows that the concurrent player count on the game has jumped to 75,380 over the weekend. That's well above its normal average of between 20,000 to 25,000 players.

The most recent game in the franchise, the online-only title Fallout 76, is currently in fourth place on the Steam best-seller list. SteamDB shows that the game has hit a new all-time concurrent player count of 35,620 on the service.

Finally, the Fallout Franchise Bundle, which has all of the PC games in the series, including expansion packs, is the 10th best-selling game on Steam right now. It's priced at $55.55, which is still 77 percent off its normal price.

While the boosts in Fallout game sales on Steam are likely due to the discounts, the higher player counts may also be influenced by Amazon Prime Video's new Fallout TV show, which dropped all eight episodes of Season 1 on April 10.

In addition to the franchise sale, both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 were added to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service this week.

To cap things off, Bethesda announced new updates are coming to Fallout 4 on April 25. They will include 4K resolution and boosts in frame rates for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, along with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support for the PC version. It will also be Steam Deck certified for the first time, and the game will finally become available on the Epic Games Store.