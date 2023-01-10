Microsoft bizarrely adds half-baked UEFI Secure boot to Windows 7 right before killing it

The extended security update (ESU) support for Windows 7, alongside that of Windows 8.1, ends today. This means no more security updates, via Patch Tuesdays, will be released, and users will either have to upgrade to a supported Windows 10 version or rely on unofficial patches like those from 0patch.

Speaking of Patch Tuesday, Microsoft seemingly enabled native UEFI and Secure Boot recently on Windows 7. UEFI Secure Boot was something the Redmond company had introduced with Windows 8. Microsoft made this big change in Windows 7 with the September Patch Tuesday (KB5017361), though it was unannounced as release notes did not mention anything of that sort.

Secure boot basically ensures that a device is bootable only with software signed by the manufacturer or OEM and it is a bit bizarre to see the feature coming to Windows 7 after all these years, especially as the OS moves to its deathbed. While it is indeed a good step from Microsoft, it is surprising to see how late in the cycle the firm pushed this feature.

Here is a screenshot that shows the option to enable Secure Boot inside VMware in Windows 7:

However, the implementation is not flawless as many users who tried to enable UEFI and Secure Boot got stuck at the Windows startup logo as the VGA.sys and VGApnp.sys display drivers have not been updated. This means UEFI Class 3 systems, which do not support Compatibility Support Module (CSM) or Legacy mode, will require UefiSeven workaround for display.

Overall, it is an interesting addition but it is probably best to upgrade to Windows 10 or newer if you aren't the most tech-savvy people around.

Source: CSDN via Bob Pony (Twitter)