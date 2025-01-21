Firefox 134 gets another update with fixes for non-working links and more

Mozilla has released another small update for Firefox 134. Version 134.0.2 is now available for download within the browser or the official website, and the update fixes several issues and bugs. Mozilla's engineers resolved problems with crash reports not showing for some locales, non-working anchored HTML links, bugs with developer tools and extension debugging, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

Fixed crash reporter not being displayed for some localized builds (Bug 1940763).

Fixed a regression in Firefox 134 where anchored links in HTML framesets pointing to local files did not work (Bug 1934807).

Fixed an issue in developer tools preventing the resending of network requests when debugging extensions (Bug 1934478).

Fixed an issue where data consumption from service workers may unexpectedly halt (Bug 1941210).

Firefox version 134.0.2 joins the recently released version 134.0.1 that fixed bugs with the user interface hanging on certain websites like Google and YouTube, startup crashes after upgrading to Firefox 133, and bugs with the search engine selection menus. You can check out the changelog in our dedicated article.

As for version 134.0, which was released on January 7, it introduced new features like improved touchpad gestures on Linux (you can now interrupt kinetic scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad), hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC videos on Windows, a refreshed layout of the new tab page for more users in the United States and Canada, and more. The complete release notes for Firefox 134 are available here.

You can download Firefox 134.0.2 from the official website, the Microsoft Store, or Neowin's software section.