Fitbit could soon tailor sleep advice based on what keeps you up

Fitbit is releasing an update, which promises to enhance its ability to help you "sleep better." Currently, the app offers features like tracking, bedtime reminders, silent alarms, and a Sleep Score. However, a new addition may be a comprehensive sleep journal that provides AI-powered, personalized sleep insights based on your daily logs.

An APK tear-down by Android Authority of the Fitbit app (version 4.30.fitbit-mobile-110146981-694155636) reveals a stripped-down UI that hints this feature is still in early development. The idea is that each day, you can add notes about what might have messed with your sleep. Fitbit gives you the option to type out your thoughts or use voice-to-text, with both options tucked at the bottom of the screen.

Fitbit nudges you to log something every night with lines like, “To get deeper insights and more personalized suggestions for better sleep, complete your journal each day.” If you skip it, a friendly reminder pops up, nudging you again with “Sharing what impacted your sleep helps create more personalized insights and tips.” You can either “Go back” to jot something down or just “Skip” the message. If you do add an entry, Fitbit promises a personalized sleep summary—likely with a bit of AI flair.

Hidden code in the app even tells us this feature will live in something called “Sleep Labs.” Here’s the line that spells it out:

Sleep Lab • Allow the Sleep Lab feature to use your data for sleep cycle tracking and predictions. This experimental feature summarizes connections between your sleep and elements of your day-to-day experience (context, emotions, and behavior).

But, there’s a catch. This looks like a Fitbit Premium exclusive for now. Maybe it’ll eventually be open to everyone, but for now, they’re keeping it under wraps for subscribers only.

Fitbit’s been rolling out some cool updates this year. One of the bigger changes is the addition of Fitbit Labs, which is basically a space for testing out experimental features. If you’re into personalized health insights, you’ll want to check out the Insights Explorer—powered by Google’s Gemini AI—that analyzes your Fitbit data and gives you a deeper look at how your activities affect stuff like your sleep.

They also added a blood glucose tracking feature for people managing diabetes. It works with systems like OneTouch Reveal, letting you track your glucose alongside other health stats, but to get the most out of it, you’ll need Fitbit Premium.