NBC's Peacock to start testing mini-games and short videos

NBC-owned streaming service Peacock announced at CES 2025 that it will start piloting new product features. This month, it will begin testing daily mini-games and prediction games on Android and iOS.

Mobile users will also get to see the short video format coming to Peacock, offering clips from the biggest showing streaming on the platform. These new features will be tested before a wider rollout, the company said in a press release.

The latest move puts Peacock in the same arena as its rivals. Netflix has offered mobile games in its streaming app since 2021 to stand out in the streaming market and retain its subscriber count.

Netflix also launched a content discovery feature based on the short video format called "Fast Laughs." It pulled vertical clips from its comedy catalogue and presented them in a TikTok-style swipeable interface.

While Netflix's Fast Laugh was limited to the comedy genre, vertical video clips on Peacock will span across its entire library, such as movies, TV shows, and sports.

Another streaming platform, Tubi, launched a feature called Scenes, which allows users to watch vertical video clips from the library and save titles to their My List. Similarly, YouTube launched its games catalogue for mobile and web users called Playables.

With the new content discovery features and changes, Peacock wants to present itself as a more compelling platform for advertisers. In addition to end users, Peacock is bringing several ad-focused features and changes for advertisers, as per the press release.

As part of its pilot, Peacock will test five different games, including Daily Sort, Daily Swap, Predictions, What The, and Venn. The games are intended to improve user involvement with the most popular titles. For instance, when playing Predictions, users will have to predict the outcomes of popular movies/TV shows, which they can check back later for accuracy.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that some users might see both vertical videos and mini-games during the testing phase, some will see only one of them, and some will see nothing.