Not a joke: Forza Horizon 5 players can download and drive two free Barbie movie cars

This has to be one of the oddest video game movie tie-ins ever announced. Right now, Microsoft's Xbox and PC racing game Forza Motorsport 5 is offering its players a way to get two free cars based on vehicles that will be seen in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Xbox Wire site has the info on this unusual movie promotion:

Barbie is driven by her various ambitions, and she always does it in style. The film sees Barbie hit the road in a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette — painted her signature pink hue, of course — while Ken cruises alongside in a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Now, Forza Horizon 5 players can join them in virtual versions of both cars. Racing at the intersection of style, speed and self-expression, “Barbie” fans new and old can find the inspiration to follow their own road and get in the game. Everyone who plays Forza Horizon 5 will be gifted these themed cars — just download them from the in-game Message Center and they will appear in your garage, ready for racing – even if you don’t live in Barbie Land.

Of course, the Barbie movie is based on the classic and long running toy line, with the film slated to hit theaters on July 21.

But that's not all. Microsoft's Xbox division has even more Barbie tie-ins in the works. That includes a contest where people can win some Xbox-based Barbie prizes:

From her DreamHouse to her dream closet, Barbie’s iconic style is unmatched. Now, you can bring her fashion-forward genius to your gaming setup with interchangeable Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates ​designed after Barbie and Ken’s distinct on-screen outfits. Or go for a complete remodel — in one of our most playful custom console designs in recent years, we’re giving away an Xbox Series S that has been built into the glamorous Barbie DreamHouse. Fans have a chance to win these starting on July 10 on @Xbox and Microsoft Rewards.

Microsoft also plans to hold a contest where the prizes include Barbie dolls in gamer outfits and with special accessories like an Xbox Series S console, Wireless Controller, and an Adaptive Controller. There will also be a live stream event on July 14 where women game developers talk about their careers and their personal connections to the Barbie toy franchise.