Games with Gold: Iris Fall is now free to claim on Xbox

The first Games with Gold wave of 2023 is now available, offering Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members access to a bonus game for no additional cost. As announced last week, the game available this time is Iris Fall for the Xbox One.

This puzzle adventure title takes players to a monochrome world where light and shadow is used as a core concept in both the art design and story. Here, players solve puzzles in both 2D and 3D environments as Iris, a young girl chasing a mysterious black cat across this strange landscape.

Thanks to backward compatibility, the Xbox Series X|S can natively play this Xbox One title as well, with users only needing it to claim it as usual to their library via the promotion. Use the store link below using a Gold-activated Microsoft account to claim it:

Iris Fall: Available until January 31

Solve clever puzzles and uncover an intriguing story full of mystery and wonder. With “light and shadow” as a core concept, Iris.Fall takes players on a monochrome adventure unlike any other.

For those who missed it, the final Games with Gold wave from last year, carrying Bladed Fury, is still available to claim as well. Microsoft is planning to replace it with a copy of Autonauts in two weeks as the second wave of January hits.

Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only available for play while an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active on the account.