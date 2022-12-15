Games with Gold: Bladed Fury is now free to claim on Xbox

Microsoft's final Games with Gold offer of 2022 is now available, offering Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members another bonus game to add to their libraries. As previously announced, live today is a copy of Bladed Fury for the Xbox One.

Developed by PM Studios and usually costing $20, Bladed Fury comes in as a single-player 2D action game set in ancient China with a focus on having a traditional art-style and sound design. Backward compatibility support is also letting Xbox Series X|S owners natively play this Xbox One title after claiming it for no extra cost.

Use the store link below using a Gold-activated Microsoft account to gain the option to add the game to the attached Xbox library:

Bladed Fury

Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and gods to destroy

The claiming period will come to an end on January 15, 2023, making way for the second Games with Gold wave of that month. For those who missed it, Colt Canyon from the last Gold promotion is still active too, with it slated to expire on December 31, 2022.

As always, keep in mind that Games with Gold Xbox One titles from these promotions are only playable while a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is active.

With another year of Gold drops now behind Microsoft, it's anyone's guess as to whether the long-running Xbox Live Gold subscription will see any changes in the coming year. Read Neowin News Editor Usama Jawad's recent editorial regarding the service and its future over here.