Gearbox reveals Borderlands 4, launches in 2025

Gearbox Software kicked off Gamescom Opening Night Live with a major reveal - the first trailer for Borderlands 4. The trailer gave a cryptic tease of what's to come in the next installation of the much-loved looter shooter franchise.

While few details exist, Gearbox confirmed Borderlands 4 is set to hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. Here's the developer's description in the game trailer:

See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight.

Not much was told about the story of the game or what features are new, but the trailer suggested that a planetary collision might be the threat to the alien worlds players explored in former Borderlands titles. There's also a shot with a cybernetic creature picking up a Psycho mask that seems to fall from the sky, and it fueled speculation about a new villain or character.

The announcement comes after Borderlands 3 launched in 2019 to strong sales but mixed critical reception. A film adaptation of Borderlands underperformed at the box office earlier this month. It feels like Gearbox Software is hoping that, with their next ambitious installment, interest in the series will get another boost.

Borderlands 4 will also mark the first project greenlit since being acquired by Take-Two Interactive earlier this year. The $460 million acquisition of Gearbox's parent company Embracer Group gave Take-Two studios intellectual property rights. This included major franchises like Borderlands, Homeworld, and Brothers in Arms.

At the time, Gearbox Software teased six games in development, including sequels to Borderlands and Homeworld. Borderlands 4's unveiling confirms one of these planned projects is now ready to be announced.