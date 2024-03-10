Get the WD_Black 2TB SN770M SSD for your Steam Deck for a new all time low price

If you have bought portable gaming PCs like Valve's Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go, you know their onboard storage tops out at 1TB with their included solid-state drive. If you want more storage for these kinds of gaming PCs but also want them to have a high degree of performance, the Western Digital WD_Black SN770M SSD with 2TB of space is for you.

Right now, the 2TB WD_Black SN770M internal SSD has hit a new all-time low price of $209.60 at Amazon. That's also $30.39 off its normal $239.99 MSRP.

While this SSD can work inside many full-sized PCs and notebooks, this one uses the smaller M.2 2230 NVMe form factor that's used in portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck. It can also be used to beef up the storage of some of Microsoft's Surface tablets along with mini PCs.

The 2TB WD_Black SN770M supports the PCIe 4.0 motherboard standard and offers read speeds of up to 5,150 MB per second. It also supports Microsoft’s DirectStorage standard which offers increased performance for a select few PC games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Forspoken, and Forza Motorsport.

The Western Digital Dashboard software can be used on your PC to make sure the SSD continues to perform as promised. Western Digital also offers a 5-year limited warranty for the WD_Black SN770M.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.