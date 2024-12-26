Ghostrunner 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

So far, the Epic Games Store has given away seven games on its daily freebies promotion for the holiday season. Today, right on schedule, it began a brand-new giveaway to replace yesterday's Control offer, this time offering Ghostrunner 2 for all PC gamers.

Keep in mind that the original Ghostrunner has been free on the Epic Games Store a couple of times already. This is a great time to add the sequel to your library and complete the sci-fi ninja collection.

Developed by One More Level and released just over a year ago, Ghostrunner 2 comes in as a combo package of action and platforming genres. Played in the first-person perspective, you take the role of a cyber ninja wielding a katana. Combat involves timing attacks correctly, parrying incoming hits, throwing shurikens, and zipping around environments to outmaneuver enemies and bosses.

The title also features motorbike sequences to get away from the combat and platforming sections. These high-speed levels involves jumping over obstacles, riding on walls, and even combat elements.

Here's how the studio describes the experience's setting:

Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.

The Ghostrunner 2 giveaway on the Epic Games Store is live for the next 24 hours, with it slated to end at 8am PT on December 27. The ninth giveaway on the daily giveaway schedule will be unveiled at the same time as well.