Nvidia GeForce NOW gains three final games to close the year

Nvidia today announced the final wave of games it is adding to the GeForce NOW supported list of games for 2024. Before the new year arrives, three games are entering the cloud service platform, all titles that have released this year.

From the trio Supermarket Together, is strangely the most popular title, with it currently touting almost 50,000 Steam user reviews with a 95% 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating. The title presents a complete supermarket sim experience that range from stocking empty spaces and hiring employees to chasing down shoplifters. Even cooperative play is supported.

Here are the three games added to GeForce NOW supported list this week:

Headquarters: World War II (Steam)

Supermarket Together (Steam)

Ys X: Nordics (Steam)

While the final wave is a relatively small one, Nvidia has been pretty busy in December with supporting its cloud gaming service. Earlier this month, it brought Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Path of Exile 2, Planet Coaster 2, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, the NieR series of action games, and more.

Happy Holidays from us to you. May your cloud gaming sessions be merry and bright. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/7jNtikeKoZ — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 25, 2024

Each of these games, and hundreds of others, are available for streaming as a part of Nvidia's Ultimate (4K) or Performance (1440p) membership tiers in GeForce Now. However, keep in mind that unlike services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing on GeForce NOW.

The company's holiday sale on the platform is still active too. Ultimate or Performance memberships is currently 50% off for a month, but only for new arrivals. Even its Day Pass program is having a 25% promotion, though this is slated to end today, December 26.

Nvidia plans to implement some restrictions starting 2025 though. Coming in the form of monthly playtime caps, members who like to use the service a lot will have to pay extra to unlock more hours. Find all the details here.