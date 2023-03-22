Microsoft's GitHub announces Copilot X with OpenAI's GPT-4

Microsoft continues to launch new AI products from its various divisions and subsidiary companies. Today, Microsoft-owned GitHub announced a new project called CoPilot X. It will be an extension of GitHub Pilot, which officially launched in June 2022 and already uses AI to help developers generate lines of code for their projects.

GitHub Copilot X goes even further, using OpenAI's GPT-4 to add chatbot-based AI to help developers with their coding. The blog post states:

We are bringing a chat interface to the editor that’s focused on developer scenarios and natively integrates with VS Code and Visual Studio. This does far more than suggest code. GitHub Copilot Chat is not just a chat window. It recognizes what code a developer has typed, what error messages are shown, and it’s deeply embedded into the IDE. A developer can get in-depth analysis and explanations of what code blocks are intended to do, generate unit tests, and even get proposed fixes to bugs.

The tool will even support voice chat, thanks to GitHub Copilot Voice support. You can sign up for the technical preview of Copilot chat waitlist now. You can also sign up for the technical preview for GitHub AI-generated pull requests. There's no word when it will be generally available.

In addition, GitHub is launching Copilot for Docs, which will enable AI responses for questions about software documentation, with initial support for React, Azure Docs, and Mozilla Developer Network (MDN).