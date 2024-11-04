Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Goat Simulator Remastered, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually announces new games coming to its game subscription platforms on Tuesdays, but the first Xbox Game Pass wave of November is already here. Alongside new reveals, the upcoming selection has some previously announced games for the platform.

This includes the upcoming first-party Xbox release Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 from Asobo Studio, the StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II campaigns for PC players, and even the remastered version of Goat Simulator.

As Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sets new Game Pass records in the background, here's the full list that was announced today:

Botany Manor – Available Now

– Available Now StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5

(PC) – November 5 StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5

(PC) – November 5 Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5 Go Mecha Ball (Console) – November 6

(Console) – November 6 Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) – November 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – November 6 The Rewinder (Console) – November 6

(Console) – November 6 Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) – November 6

(Console) – November 6 Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

From the bunch, Metal Slug Tactics, Goat Simulator Remastered, and Flight Simulator 2024 are all touting day-one launches on Game Pass, being available to subscribers the same day as those who purchase the games.

As new experiences arrive though, seven games are leaving Xbox Game Pass services on November 15, including a Persona entry and two games from the Yakuza series:

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Goat Simulator (PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the first wave of November out of the way, expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive in two weeks' time.