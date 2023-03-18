Godot Engine arrives on Epic Games Store making it easier to download

The Godot Engine has arrived on the Epic Games Store (EGS) making it easier for users to download it and keep it up-to-date on their system. Godot is a lightweight tool that lets you begin developing 2D and 3D games using a variety of programming languages including GDScript, C++, and C#. The version of Godot in the EGS is the same open-source version available on other platforms.

If you’d like to get a better idea of what Godot Engine is, check the video below that explains it in just 100 seconds:

The Godot Engine is available to download on Android, Linux, macOS, Windows, and there’s even a Web Editor version. It’s also available for download on digital distribution platforms like Itch.io, Steam, and now the Epic Games Store. One drawback with downloading the tool from these digital distribution platforms is that they don’t include .NET/C# support – if you want that, you’ll need to download the software directly from the Godot website.

In a statement on the Godot Engine launch in EGS, the team behind the project said:

“We are excited to continue our friendship with Epic Games and to be published on the Epic Games Store. We believe this will bring new opportunities for growth and development for Godot and its community.”

If you’re interested in trying out the Godot Engine, the best place to start would be the Godot Docs which will try to teach you how to develop games using the program. If you do decide to learn how to use it, just be patient as there’ll be a lot to learn!