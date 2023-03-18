Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam 2023 Spring Sale takes over

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store brought a game from the Warhammer universe as its latest freebie this week. The strategy experience Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is free on the PC games store for an entire week.

The game offers turn-based 4X strategy with a proper Warhammer twist, where diplomacy is nowhere to be found. As the Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Orks, or Necrons, you will be exploring, expanding, and exterminating all opposition for your empire.

The freebie offer runs until March 23, and coming up next week is a copy of Chess Ultra and a World of Warships starter pack.

If you have a passion for kart racing games, then Humble's latest bundle will be right up your alley.

The Kart Club Bundle has two tiers, and the first brings along Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Super Indie Karts, Zeepkist, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Beach Buggy Racing 2, All-Star Fruit Racing, and Monster League for $10. The $20 tier only adds on one more game, that being Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

Humble still has three other bundles running from previous weeks too, including the packed Heroines collection, as well as the Train Simulator and Bassmaster Fishing games bundles.

Free Events

Usually, free events calm down a little when big sales are ongoing, but not this weekend. First up is a free weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, with access to six maps as well as one co-op raid being offered.

Also having a limited-time free-to-play offer is Anno 1800, the Ubisoft developed hugely popular city building and management game. The base experience is available to try out until March 23.

Big Deals

As you probably know already, Valve kicked off another major sale earlier this week, with the Steam Spring Sale returning in style. Even the Steam Deck received a handy 10% discount this time. Our highlights list is a little overwhelming from the choices but there are plenty to peruse:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free GOG store isn't ready to open its own spring sale just yet, but that hasn't stopped it from kicking off a spring sale warmup specials section. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

