Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam 2023 Spring Sale takes over

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store brought a game from the Warhammer universe as its latest freebie this week. The strategy experience Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is free on the PC games store for an entire week.
The game offers turn-based 4X strategy with a proper Warhammer twist, where diplomacy is nowhere to be found. As the Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Orks, or Necrons, you will be exploring, expanding, and exterminating all opposition for your empire.
The freebie offer runs until March 23, and coming up next week is a copy of Chess Ultra and a World of Warships starter pack.
If you have a passion for kart racing games, then Humble's latest bundle will be right up your alley.
The Kart Club Bundle has two tiers, and the first brings along Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Super Indie Karts, Zeepkist, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Beach Buggy Racing 2, All-Star Fruit Racing, and Monster League for $10. The $20 tier only adds on one more game, that being Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.
Humble still has three other bundles running from previous weeks too, including the packed Heroines collection, as well as the Train Simulator and Bassmaster Fishing games bundles.
Free Events
Usually, free events calm down a little when big sales are ongoing, but not this weekend. First up is a free weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, with access to six maps as well as one co-op raid being offered.
Also having a limited-time free-to-play offer is Anno 1800, the Ubisoft developed hugely popular city building and management game. The base experience is available to try out until March 23.
Big Deals
As you probably know already, Valve kicked off another major sale earlier this week, with the Steam Spring Sale returning in style. Even the Steam Deck received a handy 10% discount this time. Our highlights list is a little overwhelming from the choices but there are plenty to peruse:
- Forza Horizon 5 – $35.99 on Steam
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $32.49 on Steam
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – $29.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99 on Steam
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $29.99 on Steam
- Rust – $26.79 on Steam
- God of War – $24.99 on GreenManGaming
- Sniper Elite 5 – $24.99 on Steam
- Stray – $23.99 on Steam
- Gotham Knights – $23.99 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $23.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $20.39 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves – $19.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $19.99 on Steam
- NieR:Automata – $19.99 on Steam
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $19.99 on Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $19.99 on Steam
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Return to Monkey Island – $18.74 on Steam
- Battlefield 2042 – $17.99 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- Cult of the Lamb – $17.49 on Steam
- HUMANKIND – $16.99 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $16.49 on Steam
- Tropico 6 – $15.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $15.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Bendy and the Dark Revival – $14.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $14.99 on Steam
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – $14.99 on Steam
- Chorus – $14.79 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $13.99 on Steam
- Gunfire Reborn – $13.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $13.97 on Gamebillet
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $13.19 on Steam
- Hades – $12.49 on Steam
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $11.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Origins – $11.99 on Steam
- Days Gone – $11.49 on Indiegala
- WATCH DOGS: LEGION – $10.79 on Fanatical
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle – $10.49 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Ori: The Collection – $9.88 on Steam
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition – $9.19 on Fanatical
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99 on Steam
- Borderlands 3 – $8.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 5 – $8.99 on Steam
- CARRION – $7.99 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- The Surge 2 – $7.49 on Steam
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- We Were Here Together – $6.49 on Steam
- Alien: Isolation – $6.29 on Gamebillet
- Grim Dawn – $6.24 on Steam
- Terraria – $4.99 on Steam
- Loop Hero – $4.94 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – $3.99 on Steam
- HUNTDOWN – $3.99 on Steam
- Sunset Overdrive – $3.99 on Steam
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Portal Bundle – $1.48 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The DRM-free GOG store isn't ready to open its own spring sale just yet, but that hasn't stopped it from kicking off a spring sale warmup specials section. Here are some highlights:
- Sable - $11.24 on GOG
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $8.24 on GOG
- NORCO - $8.24 on GOG
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut - $7.49 on GOG
- Giants: Citizen Kabuto - $6.99 on GOG
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.99 on GOG
- SOMA - $5.99 on GOG
- Suzerain - $5.99 on GOG
- The Saboteur - $4.99 on GOG
- Atomicrops - $4.49 on GOG
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $3.99 on GOG
- Townscaper - $3.89 on GOG
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest - $2.49 on GOG
- To The Moon - $1.99 on GOG
- Prince of Persia - $1.99 on GOG
- GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION - $1.99 on GOG
- Pirates! Gold Plus - $1.79 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Covert Action - $1.79 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Colonization - $1.79 on GOG
- Starflight 1+2 - $1.49 on GOG
- TrickStyle - $1.49 on GOG
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0 - $1.49 on GOG
- Corsairs Gold - $0.59 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.
1 Comment - Add comment
Advertisement