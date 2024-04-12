Fresh leak shows off all four colors the Google Pixel 8a is expected to come in

Google is speculated to take the wraps off its mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 8a, on May 14th at the Google I/O 2024 event. While we are almost a month away from the event, information about the Pixel 8a has been pouring in from all directions. The latest leak gives you the best look at how the Pixel 8a will look in all four colors it is expected to launch in.

The Google Pixel 8a is purported to come in four colors, i.e., Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay, which are the same colors we have already seen in previous Pixel models. In fact, in a recent leak, the real-life images of the Pixel 8a showed the device's front and back design in the obsidian color, which is black.

In the leaked renders of the Pixel 8a in all four colors, the device looks exactly as previously spotted. It comes with rounded bezels all around the front frame and a chunky chin. The Pixel 8a houses the selfie camera in a punch-hole, and the rear cameras are put inside the familiar camera visor on the back.

Gallery: Pixel 8a leaked colors

Speaking of specifications, the Google Pixel 8a is reported to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and offer 128/256GB of onboard storage. The phone is speculated to sport a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Moreover, rumors suggest that Google might increase the price of the Pixel 8a, and it would cost slightly more than last year's Pixel 7a.

The phone has already picked up FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications, and since both the Pixel 6a and 7a were launched at Google I/O events in 2022 and 2023, respectively, there are high chances that we could see the Pixel 8a walk down the ramp at this year's event due in May.