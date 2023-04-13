Google flaunts latest Chrome benchmarks, says it got 10% faster

Google said it made various under-the-hood changes to boost the performance of Chrome on macOS and Android. It says the browser is speedier than ever and recorded a 10% improvement in the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark results over the last three months.

The set of changes includes improved HTML parsing, better pointer compression, improved caching, and better memory management among various tweaks. Google said that some of the internal changes it made might trickle down to Apple's WebKit engine as well. You can read the company's blog post for more technical details.

In the case of Chrome for Android, Google says it targeted high-end devices "with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags tuned for speed rather than binary size." These Chrome versions deliver up to 30% better performance on the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark when running on capable devices.

First launched in 2008, Google Chrome holds the highest browser market share globally. According to StatCounter data for March 2023, Chrome leads the race with 64.8% market share and is followed by Safari with 19.5%.