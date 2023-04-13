Xbox Free Play Days has Payday 2 and Them's Fightin' Herds to try this weekend

With the weekend almost here, Microsoft has kicked off another Free Play Days promotion for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners. The latest offer brings two games, Them’s Fightin’ Herds and Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, and is available to try out for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for no extra cost.

Payday 2 is a well-known cooperative heisting experience that has you teaming up with friends to infiltrate and, hopefully, escape various criminal operations with hard-earned bags of loot. Meanwhile, Them's Fightin' Herds is a 2D competitive fighting title that offers adorable 2D animated animals as the available combatants.

The Free Play Days offer is accompanied by discounts too, with both games receiving major price cuts to help anyone continue their play sessions after the free-to-play events:

The games available in this weekend's Free Play Days offer will end their runs on Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Don't forget that last week's The Elder Scrolls Online extended free event is still active too, with it ending on April 17.

