Google has brought back Duo logo and name, but it launches the new, unified Meet app

Google was supposed to simplify its communication and collaboration platforms. The search giant had decided to merge the insanely popular Duo app with the Meet app. However, an update for the Google Meet app (which was previously the Duo app) on Android, has reintroduced the familiar Google Duo icon. Clicking on the same, however, launches the new, unified, Google Meet app.

Google intended to merge its two video calling platforms into one. For reasons yet unknown, the company decided the Duo name and brand would have to go. The Meet platform apparently won and was to assimilate Duo. Simply put, Android smartphones would have Google Meet. However, in reality, the opposite seems to have happened.

Millions of Android phone users now have the Google Duo app. Instead of Google Meet, it appears as if Google Duo has features from both services.

Earlier this month, Google rebranded its Duo video chat app as Meet and incorporated Duo’s features into the app. The company even renamed the Meet app “Meet (Original)”. It seems the majority of Duo users aren’t happy with the platform’s sudden identity change.

At 5 billion installs, Google Duo has a much larger install base compared to Google Meet, which has about 500 million. Perhaps to placate Duo loyalists, in the latest update of the Meet app for Android, Google has brought back the original Duo icon. The company even resurrected the app’s identity with a separate shortcut that appears in the app launcher.

Although Google Duo is back, it is only for its namesake. Tapping on the newly re-introduced Duo app opens Google Meet. Google has reportedly confirmed that this is intentional. Apparently, the company wanted to grant users a familiar logo, and allow them to launch the Meet app by searching for “Duo”. Although well-intended, it is possible that this move might increase the confusion, and even delay the Meet app's acceptance as a single calling platform from Google.

Via: 9to5Google