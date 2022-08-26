The next Meta VR headset will be available from October

During an interview on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the successor to the Meta Quest 2 will be at the Meta Connect conference in October, which is an annual event that Meta (previously, Facebook) hosts to announce upcoming features and products from the company.

Mark stated the following while talking about how the new headset will be focused on tracking facial expressions and displaying them on the virtual avatar, focusing on areas such as eye contact through VR and making it more seamless:

"When you're on a video call, you don't actually feel like you're there with the person. To me, what virtual reality unlocks is that it really convinces your brain that you're there"

Considering that Meta recently announced that the Quest 2 headsets will receive a $100 price increase this month, and without a targeted price or spec sheet for the new headset, it remains to be seen where it will fall in the lineup of VR hardware that Meta provides.

Looking to the future of VR and the Metaverse, with other companies such as Apple looking to enter the market, it will be crucial for Meta to get the price to value ratio correct on this new headset.

Source: Ars Technica