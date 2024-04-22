Google Gemini app on Android may soon let you read ‘real-time responses'

Recently, it was spotted that Google is working on a new music feature for its AI assistant, Gemini, which would give Gemini the ability to identify currently playing music and also play music from popular music streaming services using voice commands. Now, a new tip has emerged suggesting that Gemini will bag a real-time response feature.

Popular tipster AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb) has discovered a new 'Real-Time Responses' option in the Gemini Settings menu. Right now, when you send your query to Google Gemini, it assesses your query and then takes time to generate its response. But you have to wait for the entire response to be generated first to read it. This could be a bit time-consuming, especially when your generated responses are in big paragraphs.

Now, with the real-time response feature, Gemini users can read the response as soon as it starts generating. This is a nifty feature for those who lack patience and want to know things as quickly as possible. Besides, this new Gemini real-time response feature puts the app on par with its web version, which already has this option.

There is a dedicated toggle for 'Real-Time responses,' the description of which reads, "Responses will show in real-time while in progress." The web version of Gemini shows an animation of writing out the response when the AI is generating it in real time. You will see the same animation in the Gemini app for the real-time response feature when it arrives on Android.

This feature should have been available from the word go on Gemini because this is how most of the known AI chatbots work. Gemini has come a long way since its launch. Known as Bard during its initial days, it lacked several features, like the one at hand, i.e., the real-time responses. However, it is surely picking up its pace and adding new features to its arsenal.