A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will launch October 17 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

We now have a specific launch date for the horror-themed first-person stealth action game A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. Publisher Saber Interactive has revealed that the game, developed by Stormind Games, will be released on October 17 for the PC via Steam, along with Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles and Sony's PS5 console. The game is being released in the middle of the Halloween season.

Along with the release date, Saber has also dropped a new trailer for the game on YouTube. It shows a mix of cinematic and gameplay sequences. As we have reported before, this game takes place in the same universe as the movie A Quiet Place, where mysterious creatures have invaded the Earth who have super advanced hearing and incredible quick speed to take out humans.

The game itself tells a new story of another survivor of this post-apocalyptic Earth. She has to navigate this world in silence, while also dealing with some personal issues of her own.

The trailer reveals that preorders for the game will get some in-game bonuses, with two extra batteries and three extra inhalers. The preorders also come with some digital concept artwork from the game, along with an animation showcase for the game's lethal creatures.

Saber Interactive recently broke away from Embracer Group, and is now an independent developer and publisher of games. Saber's next game, published by Focus Entertainment, is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. The sci-fi third-person shooter is due for release in just over a month on September 9.

Saber is also developing the first-person zombie-themed action game John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. It was first announced over a year ago in June 2023, with a launch date for sometime in 2024. Since then there's been no word on the game's current status or if it will make its 2024 release date.