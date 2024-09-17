Google Photos finally lets you flip images and videos horizontally

Besides storing all your pictures, Google Photos lets you edit them using the built-in editor. Recently, Google added multiple new features to the Photos app, including the AI-powered Magic Editor for older devices, which brings a host of AI editing features to your Android phones.

Up until now, you could alter the color of the sky but couldn't flip an image or video. Thankfully, according to Android expert Mishaal Rahman on social media platform X, Google Photos is getting a new button that finally allows you to flip images horizontally. This small change is now visible inside the "Crop" section of the editing tools in the Photos app on Android.

However, the feature is currently rolling out to select users and has not been widely released to all Google Photos users. It is anticipated that the feature will gradually arrive as a server-side update and may appear for more users in the coming days.

Google Photos seems to have finally added a button to flip images horizontally.



This is starting to become available for some users. Let me know if you see the button.



H/T i_mahadev on Telegram pic.twitter.com/qN7YtVGRbX — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 17, 2024

Users who haven't received the feature will see options such as rotate, resize, and improve the aspect ratio of the images in the Google Photos editing tools. After the arrival of this new button, you will see a new option to flip images horizontally. Interestingly, this feature applies to images as well as videos, allowing you to flip videos in Google Photos.

After flipping the image or video, you will have the option to save it as a copy, ensuring that the original image or video remains untouched. This feature is especially useful if you have taken a selfie or video using the selfie camera and forgot to enable the mirror option in your phone's camera app.

In addition to this update, Google has been working on several new features for the Photos app. This includes a spotlight feature for videos and the ability to create slow-motion snippets from your videos.