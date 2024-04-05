This might very well be our first look at the upcoming Pixel 8a, courtesy Google

After bagging the FCC certification, multiple supposed Google Pixel 8a models were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, revealing the Bluetooth version support for the upcoming mid-ranger. While leaks have been pouring in for the Pixel 8a for quite some time, we may have our first look at the device, all thanks to Google themselves.

Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 8a is going to be powered by the Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB of RAM, will pack a 120Hz 6.1-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, and could purportedly look similar to the Pixel 8. On the price front, it is rumored to be more expensive than the Pixel 7a.

Now, in a Fi Wireless ad, Google might have seemingly shown a Pixel 8a render. Spotted by a YouTube user named frutejuise, the phone is purported to be the Pixel 8a because the ad shows the mockup with a dual-camera setup, which is what the Pixel 8a is reported to rock, and more importantly, the phone in the ad doesn't have the mic hole in the same spot as the Pixel 8. On the Pixel 8, the mic is placed between the cameras and the LED.

This suggests that we could be looking at the Google Pixel 8a. The phone in the ad, rumored to be the Pixel 8a, was shown off in blue and off-white colors. Moreover, the phone shown in the ad has a matte frame, which certainly doesn't look like a Pixel 8 Pro.

If this is true, then Google may announce the Pixel 8a sooner than we expected. But anything unofficial should always be taken with a grain of salt. There is also a possibility that the phone shown in the Fi Wireless ad isn't Pixel 8a at all, and it is just a random render.

In case you aren't all that interested in the 8a, it is also a good time to own a Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, or the Pixel 7a (128/256GB) variants, as the phones are available at their lowest prices.