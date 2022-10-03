Microsoft Edge 106 arrives on the Stable Channel with more reliable web defences

Microsoft Edge users can now download or update to version 106 of the browser in the Stable Channel. The full build number for this update is 106.0.1370.34 and brings two new feature updates: more reliable web defences and more work results in the address bar.

Here’s the full list of feature and policy updates from the changelog:

Feature updates More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows, which was introduced in Microsoft Edge version 103. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy is now deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 106 and will be obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 107.

Increased Work Results in the Microsoft Edge address bar. We’ve increased the maximum number of work results that display in the address bar from 2 to 4, which offers greater visibility into the work content available to you as you search. This feature requires the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy enabled to work. Policy updates New policies EfficiencyModeEnabled - Efficiency mode enabled

EfficiencyModeOnPowerEnabled - Enable efficiency mode when the device is connected to a power source

InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysUseOSCapture - Always use the OS capture engine to avoid issues with capturing Internet Explorer mode tabs Deprecated policies NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled - Enable new SmartScreen library

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior - Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior Obsoleted policies OutlookHubMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Outlook menu

EdgeDiscoverEnabled - Discover feature In Microsoft Edge

If you have Microsoft Edge installed on your system and want to update it, open the browser, select Settings and more > Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. It will let you know here whether Edge is up-to-date or whether you need to download the new update. If you want to download a fresh copy of Edge, grab it from the official website.