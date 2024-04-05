Multiple alleged Google Pixel 8a models spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website

Purported details of the upcoming mid-range phone from Google, the Google Pixel 8a, have been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time. The Google Pixel 8a is speculated to debut at the Google I/O event in May. And ahead of its launch, the Google Pixel 8a has recently picked Bluetooth SIG certification.

The Bluetooth SIG certification (spotted by MySmartPrice) reveals the supported Bluetooth version. Not one but four different Google Pixel 8a models received Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) certification, giving us details about the various model numbers the phones could be launched with.

The purported Google Pixel 8a models; G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D picked up the Bluetooth SIG certification. The listing also reveals that the Google Pixel 8a models will support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. But these are the only details that the listing reveals.

Previously, the phone appeared on the FCC certification website, and now its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG website hints at the imminent launch. Google has already announced that the Google I/O 2024 event will take place on May 14 and May 15 this year. The keynote is scheduled for May 14, and that's when the phone could supposedly debut. We will also get some updates about Android 15.

Google is reportedly planning to sell the mid-range Pixel 8a phone in more markets as compared to its Pixel 7a. As per reports, the Google Pixel 8a may be launched in as many as 140 countries. This includes Finland, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Romania.

Speaking of specifications, the Google Pixel 8a is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1200x1080 pixel resolution. The phone could rock 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 8a could come equipped with a dual-rear camera setup with a 61MP primary and a 13MP wide-angle camera. The selfie shooter is speculated to be a 13MP shooter.

If you are on the hunt for a Pixel phone, look no further, as you can own a Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, or the Pixel 7a (128/256GB) variants at their lowest prices.