Google's Nest Renew opens up for all in the continental U.S. to deliver cleaner energy use

People with compatible Nest thermostats in the continental United States are now free to join Nest Renew. Google has decided to open up the service to all following an early preview phase which opened last year.

Energy grids are confusing things. There are good times to use energy and bad times. For example, in the UK, it used to be the case, and still might be, that kettles around the country would all switch on at a specific time in the evening during commercials of popular soaps. These spikes in energy need to be balanced out on the grid, so the supply meets the demand.

With Nest Renew, Google is trying to help people make better use of the grid so that energy is used outside peak times. This can cause your energy to be both cheaper and cleaner. This feature is something Google calls Energy Shift, and so far it works with thermostats to make them run more efficiently in summer and winter. The service allows you to target cleaner energy periods and cheaper energy periods based on your preferences.

Energy Shift is a free feature with Nest Renew, but Nest Renew Premium is also available for $10/month and matches your fossil fuel usage with renewable energy credits to lessen your impact.

You can join Nest Renew right now if you’re in the continental U.S. and own a compatible device. You can also check out the Energy Shift support page for comprehensive details about the service.