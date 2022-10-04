PowerToys 0.63 is out with a much smaller installation footprint

Microsoft has released a fresh update for its set of Windows tools called PowerToys. Version 0.63 is now available for download with a new setting in Quick Accent to pick a language. The overall installed size for PowerToys on disk is also reduced from 817 MB to 587 MB, this is also reflected in a much smaller 83 MB setup file compared to 0.62's 125 MB. Plus you will find a bunch of fixes in this release.

What is new in PowerToys 0.63?

You can download PowerToys 0.63 from the Microsoft Store or the app's GitHub repository.