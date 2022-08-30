G.SKILL announces Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

G.SKILL announced today that it will launch two new series of DDR5 memory, designed with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and 600 series motherboards in mind.

Both the Trident Z5 Neo and the Flare X5 will be programmed with AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) technology to support overclocking, with the powder-coated matte black finish and the ease of enabling the AMD EXPO profiles in the BIOS, it makes unleashing the additional power easy.

The Trident Z5 Neo series comes in two variations, with or without RGB capability, and will be available in both DDR5-6000 and DDR5-5600 frequencies, with kits for both starting at 2x16GB going up to 2x32GB.

The Flare X5 series is much more compact, designed for smaller builds with a 33mm low profile height of each stick, and again is available for both DDR5-6000 and DDR5-5600 frequencies at 2x16GB or 2x32GB kits.

You can find the full details of the launch configurations of all three variations in the below table:

G.SKILL is yet to confirm the pricing for the Trident Z5 Neo, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and the Flare X5 series currently, but these will be available through worldwide distribution partners starting from September 2022.