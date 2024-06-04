Microsoft Designer now lets everyone generate stickers

Microsoft Designer, the company's AI-powered image editor, has received a new feature that allows the creation of stickers. Aptly called "Sticker Creator," the tool lets you make stickers from scratch or using customizable prompts provided by Designer.

Like other image generators, Microsoft Designer Sticker Creator uses AI to generate stickers based on a specific description. This allows people without art skills to get the desired result for documents, invitations, posters, presentations, social media, messaging apps, etc. The service uses DALL-E to process your prompts and turn them into images.

Everyone with a Microsoft account can try Sticker Creator in Microsoft Designer. To do so, head to designer.microsoft.com/sticker-creator, sign in with your Microsoft account, enter a prompt, and click generate.

For example, let’s say you want to create a cute cactus sticker to use for a digital party invite. Enter a sticker description (“a portrait of a cactus with a happy face and a square badge beneath reading ‘Yay!’”) and click Generate. Check out the results!

All your stickers will be saved in the "My stickers" tab, plus you get to explore various prompts for extra inspiration. Just keep in mind that Sticker Creator currently does not support languages other than English.

To help better understand how things work and get the best result possible, Microsoft shared a few tips:

Experiment with your prompts! There are many sample prompts included with Designer that use a fill-in-the-blank format, so you can use these to play around with Sticker Creator and see what the tool can do.

Occasionally, you’ll see misspelled words within your sticker images due to limitations with DALL-E. Always double-check the spelling in your sticker (if they include text) and recreate it to fix any errors.

If you’re ready to take your creation skills even further, check out these expert tips on using Sticker Creator and Microsoft Designer.

You can learn more about Microsoft Designer Sticker Creator in a blog post on the Microsoft 365 Insider website.