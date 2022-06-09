Here are the most popular consoles of every state in the U.S.

A new research has revealed some really cool stats about every state's favorite game console. A gaming website, Spades Challenge, analyzed Google search results from all the states in the US from the past year.

The PlayStation 5, which is also the current market leader for sales, is the most popular gaming console in the US. It was the most popular in California, New York, and Texas. The console was able to achieve a sales figure of over 20 million units worldwide despite the pandemic and the supply chain disruption.

The Xbox Series X comes close at the second place being favorite in 19 of the 50 states. It was the most popular console in Ohio, Tennessee, and Indiana.

In the US, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have similar sale numbers with 6.77 and 6.22 million sold, respectively. However, when compared with worldwide sales, the Xbox Series X is far behind the PlayStation 5 with just over 13 million units sold.

Surprisingly enough, the Nintendo Switch ranked third by being popular in 10 states, mostly in Michigan, Washington, and Colorado. The console was launched in 2016 with more than 107 million units being sold worldwide.

A spokesperson from Spades Challenge said:

“It’s clear from this data that the console wars have not stopped with the next generation, with the competition being split state by state. The PS5 remains king based on sales numbers of the past year and these findings, but it will be interesting to see if it catches up to the Nintendo Switch’s incredible 100 million units sold in the next couple of years.”

With more people stuck indoors during the pandemic, there was a rise in demand of gaming consoles and accessories. Sony and Microsoft both launched their latest generation consoles during the pandemic, which further increased the excitement among players.

Which gaming console is your favorite? Feel free to comment down below.