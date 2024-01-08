HP reveals new PC products during CES 2024, including world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop

HP has revealed what it will be showing off this week during CES 2024. The product lineup consists of quite a few gaming PC items, including one that the company claims is the world's lightest laptop for gaming.

HP's press release states the new OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop weighs 1,637 g (about 3.6 pounds). HP also claims the OMEN Transcend 14 is the first gaming laptop with a "lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard" and an OLED screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Some of the other specs include Intel's new Core Ultra processors (up to the Core Ultra 9 185H) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs inside. The battery in is supposed to last up to 11.5 hours on a single charge.

HP says that the OMEN Transcend 14 is also the "coolest" 14-inch gaming laptop. By "coolest," it means it can handle the heat while you play high-end games:

A redesigned chassis utilizes inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation co-engineered with Intel’s dual channel flow technology produced in the world’s coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base.

The OMEN Transcend 14 laptop will go on sale today at HP's website for $1,499.99.

HP has also announced a new version of its OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch gaming laptop with the option to include a 4K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It goes on sale at HP.com on January 10 with a starting price of $1,899.99.

There is also a bunch of new gaming PC accessories from HP's HyperX division. They include new HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets in wired and wireless versions starting at $49.99, and the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, made for Xbox, PC, and Android, for $39.99. They will launch this spring.

The HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboards will include pre-lubed HyperX Linear Switches, enhanced RGB lighting, switchable magnetic top plates, and more. You can get the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard for $199.99 and the smaller HyperX Alloy 75 Rise Keyboard for $169.99 later this spring.

The small HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse will have a 26,000 DPI optical sensor and up to 100 hours of battery life on one charge. It's coming this January for $79.99.