Instagram is facing multiple glitches worldwide, company "looking into it"

A lot of users are currently reporting multiple issues with Instagram. Users are unable to access their Instagram accounts and are getting logged out automatically.

There are also reports of Instagram outage on Twitter as well as on Downdetector. Numerous people are reporting that they are losing access to their Instagram accounts and are also receiving suspension notices.

Instagram has responded on Twitter acknowledging the issue, saying that it is looking into it.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Instagram is prompting users with an account suspension notice, while also giving users an option to disagree with the decision. Instagram is asking users for their email and phone number to initiate the verification process.

More than 7,500 users reported the incident on DownDetector although it is believed that the outage has impacted a much larger number of users.