Microsoft posts official New Outlook for Windows guide for Settings, Ribbons, and more

Last month, we learned from a leaked Microsoft 365 (M365) message center post that the tech giant wanted to have users on the New Outlook for Windows by July and August of 2024, with a potential implication that users could stop receiving mail if the move were not made.

Another similar M365 message center post later revealed that the New Outlook for Windows would be generally available (GA) from August 1st. As such, the rollout began at the start of this month.

Earlier today, on its Tech Community blog, Microsoft published a new post intended for M365 Delegates and Administrators. It writes:

The new Outlook for Windows brings a new, powerful email experience that can help executive administrators and delegates become more productive in their everyday work. This blog captures some tips to help delegates get started in the new Outlook.

The post is essentially a guide that has been outlined under several points, starting from toggling the New Outlook to customizing ribbons, managing the Settings, and more. For example, when enabling the New Outlook with the ‘Try the new Outlook’ toggle, Microsoft has recommended using the ‘Import Settings’ option from classic Outlook for a "more familiar experience."

The guide explains the following aspects of the new Outlook app:

1. Toggling into new Outlook 2. Customize the Outlook ribbon 3. Manage your settings 4. View shared calendars 5. Add new shared/ delegate calendars 6. Add and view shared/ delegate mailboxes and folders

At the end of the article, Microsoft has also asked for feedback as it writes:

We encourage you to try the new Outlook and share your feedback. You can submit feedback on the new Outlook experience from Help > Feedback

Please mention – “I am an EA” Or “I am a delegate” when adding comments.

You can check out what's ahead on the Outlook roadmap here.

Source: Microsoft