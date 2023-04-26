Intel 31.0.101.4314 Windows Arc WHQL driver brings support for Resident Evil 4 Remake, more

Intel has released a new Windows graphics driver update (WHQL), version 31.0.101.4255, for its Arc and Xe graphics series. It improves performances for big games that may be on your radar. They include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Counter Strike Global Offensive on Intel Arc Graphics for Laptops.

You can find the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Resident Evil 4 Remake*

Elden Ring RT Update* Performance optimizations on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy*

D5 Render*

Blender* in Material Preview viewport mode

Counter Strike Global Offensive* on Intel® Arc™ Graphics for Laptops FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.

Portal with RTX* (Vulkan) may experience application crash when loading to gameplay. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Overwatch 2*(DX12) may see lag or freeze while launching the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2*(DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020* (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Diablo 4 (Beta)* may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with ‘Highlight Character When Obscured’ setting enabled.

Sea of Thieves* (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve* may exhibit color corruption with Optical Flow. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ X e + Iris™ X e MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios. • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042*(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec.

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave

Unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can get the download from the official Intel website. This download installs Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4255 for Intel Arc and Xe Graphics. You can download and learn more about the update on Intel's official site.