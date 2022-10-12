Intel 31.0.101.3490 Windows driver brings Arc A770 and A750 support, and more

Intel launched its Arc 7 series GPUs recently which form the top-end of the current Alchemist-based Arc lineup. Arc 7 consists of the Arc A750 and two SKUs of the Arc 770. Read their details in this article here. The company has now released WHQL-certified drivers for Arc with latest version 31.0.101.3490 which adds support for the Arc 7 GPUs. Keep in mind that this is separate from the Intel driver for integrated graphics chips.

Aside from adding new GPU support, the new driver also fixes several graphics bugs in titles like Spider-Man Remastered, Overwatch 2, and more. However, as expected, plenty of open issues remain. Find the full changelog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for Intel ® Arc™ A770 and A750 Graphics FIXED ISSUES: Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when loading into the game with Ray-Traced Reflections enabled.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when loading into the game with Ray-Traced Reflections enabled. Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on certain regions of the overworld map on Game Pass.

Saints Row* (DX12) may experience black corruption in some select missions such as ‘Observe and Report’.

Overwatch 2* (DX11) may experience minor intermittent hitching or stuttering during gameplay.

Deathloop* (DX12) may exhibit vertical line corruption during gameplay when Ray Tracing is enabled.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction* (DX11) may exhibit flickering within game menus.

Battlefield 2042* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when entering a multiplayer match.

Hitman* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during training mode.

Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12) may exhibit black square corruption in some areas of Act 2. KNOWN ISSUES: Marvels’ Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit scene corruption when Ambient Occlusion is disabled or set to HBAO+.

Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit texture corruption when aiming down sights.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance after applying changes to the graphics quality. A workaround is to restart the game after applying desired settings.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

God of War* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu.

Genshin Impact* (DX11) may exhibit spot corruption on some map surfaces such as snow.

Resident Evil Village* (DX12) may exhibit color corruption within the Heisenberg Factory area.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

GPU hardware acceleration not available in Adobe Lightroom on Intel Arc™ A380 series graphic product.

Blender may exhibit corruptions while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Serif Affinity Photo crashes after opening the application for the first time.

Topaz Video Enhance AI is exhibiting lower than expected performance with Intel® Arc™ A380 series. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Arc Control may fail to correctly update. A workaround is to uninstall Arc Control from Add or Remove programs before updating.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3 rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Hot-plugging a secondary display with Arc Control invoked may cause Arc Control to be unresponsive.

Hot-plugging a display with Arc Control Studio Capture audio device set to display audio may cause an error when attempting to capture or broadcast.

You can download the Arc 31.0.101.3490 WHQL driver by heading over to Intel's official website via this link.