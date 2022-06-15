Intel's new Arc driver 30.0.101.1736 adds A380 support, fixes Far Cry 6 bug, and more

Intel has released its new Windows DCH driver version 30.0.101.1736 for its Arc discrete GPUs. The new driver brings support for the newly launched Arc A380 discrete graphics card, fixes Far Cry 6 texture corruption bug, and more. The full changelog is given below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for Intel® Arc™ A380 Graphics (Codename Alchemist).

Launch driver for Intel® Arc™ A380 Graphics (Codename Alchemist). Intel® Game On Driver support for Redout 2*, Resident Evil 2*, Resident Evil 3*, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard* on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics. FIXED ISSUES: Far Cry 6* (DX12) may experience texture corruption in water surfaces during gameplay.

Far Cry 6* (DX12) may experience texture corruption in water surfaces during gameplay. Destiny 2* (DX11) may experience texture corruption on some rock surfaces during gameplay.

Naraka: Bladepoint* (DX11) may experience an application crash or become unresponsive during training mode. KNOWN ISSUES: Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition* (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) may experience texture corruption during gameplay.

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition* (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) may experience texture corruption during gameplay. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11) may experience texture corruption in the Emerald Plains map when ultra settings are enabled in game. A workaround is to select the Vulkan API in game settings.

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang or TDR during gameplay.

Sniper Elite 5* may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*. • Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load. Lighting may also appear blurry or over exposed in the multiplayer game menus. Known Issues for Intel® Arc™ Control Checking for driver updates or attempting to install driver updates through Intel® Arc™ Control may sometimes cause an “Error Installing Driver” message to appear.

Smooth Sync is enabled by default when “Application Choice” is selected from the Frame Delivery settings in the Intel® Arc™ Control game settings page.

The Performance Tuning page in Intel® Arc™ Control may erroneously appear visible or configurable on unsupported platforms. When this occurs, changing settings on this page may throw an error message and/or will not function.

A Windows® UAC prompt may occur when launching Intel® Arc™ Control.

To download the new Intel 30.0.101.1736 driver, head over to the official Intel webpage here.