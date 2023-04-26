Edge Dev's latest update adds several fixes and a shortcut for toggling Sidebar

Edge 114.0.1807.1 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. This weekly release fixes minor bugs and adds a new shortcut to toggle Sidebar autohide (Ctrl + Shift + /).

What is new in Microsoft Edge 114.0.1807.1 Dev?

New features:

Added CTRL + SHIFT + / shortcut for Sidebar auto-hide/always show. WebView2: Added experimental Profile Autofill/Password Autosave

Changes and fixes:

Fixed Auto-hide sidebar button not working.

Fixed Sidebar pane not rendering properly.

Fixed pinned Collection, History, and Favorites pane not displaying correctly when Sidebar is set to auto-hide mode. iOS: Fixed dark mode not working in some sites. Android: Fixed dark mode caused some web pages to be blank. WebView2: Fixed CustomItemSelected event not firing for custom items (#3300)

Fixed PostSharedBufferToScript stops after about 32000x1MB buffers are posted (#3360) Enterprise: Fixed the blank Profile preferences settings page on macOS.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available for public testing on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can find the links for download on the official Edge Insider website. Edge 114, currently available for testing in the Dev and Canary Channel, will be available for all users on the week of June 1, 2023. Release in the Beta Channel is scheduled for the week of May 9, 2023.