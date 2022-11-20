Black Friday 2022: AMD Ryzen 7000 Series goes on sale, now available at up to17% off

AMD's newest Ryzen 7000 processors, based on Zen 4 architecture, offer incredible performance, but that power is not cheap. Besides just processors, users have to shell out quite a lot of money for not-so-inexpensive AM5 motherboards and DDR5 RAM (AM5 does not support DDR4), ending up with very pricey builds. Luckily, the Black Friday deals are in full swing, and now you can snag AMD's latest CPUs with discounts of up to 17%.

Here are the deals on flagship AMD Ryzen 9 models, these are the best deals by far, especially the 16 core model:

And the high-end Ryzen 7:

And finally, the mainstream Ryzen 5:

It is worth noting that none of these processors comes with stock cooling. AMD's AM5 processors are hot and power-hungry chips that require beefy air or liquid cooling, so make sure you pick the right one before opting for the next-gen AMD CPUs.

