Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU officially arrives in the US at just $139

Buyers who need an inexpensive graphics card in the US now have one more option, which, this time, comes from Intel, not AMD or Nvidia. More than two months after the official unveiling, Intel has finally brought its entry-level desktop graphics card to the United States.

The Intel Arc A380 is currently available only from ASRock. It features a single fan with zero-dB support (the fan turns itself off during light loads), 6 GB of GDDR6 memory, and PCIe 4.0 connectivity. Ports include three DisplayPort 2.0 and a single HDMI 2.0.

ASRock Challenger A380 GPU Intel ACM-G11 Alchemist Core Clock 2250 MHz Xe Cores / FP32 Cores 8 / 1024 Memory 6 GB GDDR6

96-bit, 15.5 Gbps Ports 3x DisplayPort 2.0

1x HDMI 2.0 Power 75W Cooling Single fan with 0dB support Price $139

The ASRock Challenger Arc A380 is a low-end graphics card with a price tag of $139 at Newegg, which means users should not expect much in terms of high-fidelity gaming. This GPU rivals other affordable graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, such as Radeon RX 6400 and GeForce GTX 1650. You can see how the Arc A380 compares to its competition in our dedicated coverage.

Those keeping an eye on the Intel Arc A380 should also consider the fact that it requires a CPU and motherboard with Resizable BAR support. That means that the graphics card will work on systems with Intel 10th Gen CPUs and newer (Intel 400, 500, and 600 Series motherboards) and AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs and newer (AMD X570 motherboards).

