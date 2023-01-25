Intel Graphics v31.0.101.4090 beta driver arrives with support for Forspoken

Intel has released its latest Windows DCH beta driver version 31.0.101.4090 for Intel Arc A-Series Graphics, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The biggest highlight of the new release is Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for Forspoken. The game also recently received support on AMD and NVIDIA cards and has already received positive feedback for its use of Microsoft DirectStorage as well.

Aside from that, this release includes a few game-related fixes, but plenty of Known Issues. Find the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Forspoken

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: NOTES: The Intel® Arc™ 101.3490 BETA driver is bundled with the latest version of Intel® Arc™ Control to streamline installation experience, resulting in a larger driver package file size. FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Need for Speed: Unbound* (DX12) may exhibit box corruptions during gameplay. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Need for Speed Unbound* (DX12) May exhibit screen-space color corruption during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) May exhibit an intermittent application crash when launching the game.

Battlefield: 2042* (DX12) May experience color corruption on certain maps. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.

Halo Infinite* (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.

Sea of Thieves* (DX11) may experience color corruption on water edges.

Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Dysterra* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Arc Control may report incorrect memory bandwidth value. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features mmay behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel Arc discrete graphics cards alongside Intel 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processor graphics.