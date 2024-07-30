When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new graphics driver with Stormgate support and big performance improvements

Neowin · with 1 comment

Intel 3101015762 driver

Intel has released a new WHQL graphics driver for supported processors with integrated graphics and discrete graphics cards. It includes optimizations for Stormgate and notable performance improvements in other games, such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Metro: Last Light Complete Edition.

Here are the update highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:

  • Stormgate

Performance improvements in the latest driver include the following:

Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5762 software driver for:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (DX11):

  • Up to 91% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings

Metro: Last Light Complete Edition (DX11):

  • Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
  • Up to 23% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Very High settings

Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5762 software driver for :

Stormgate (DX11)

  • Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings with Temporal Super Resolution enabled

Intel 32.0.101.5768 WHQL also fixes the following bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:

  • Dirt Rally (DX11) may exhibit corruptions on water bodies while running the benchmark.
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.
  • Blender 4.2 may exhibit corruptions and incomplete scenes while rendering.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.

Intel 32.0.101.5768 WHQL is available for systems with the following processors and graphics cards running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs
Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)
Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1)		 Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)
Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)
Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)
Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)
Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the 32.0.101.5768 WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

Report a problem with article
Seagate 530R SSD with heatsink
Next Article

Amazon Deal: Seagate FireCuda 4TB Gen4 NVMe DirectStorage SSD with heatsink is cheap

Screenshot of GitHub Copilot
Previous Article

A third of AI projects will be abandoned by businesses by the end of next year

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment