It is not just you—Skype and OneDrive are down

It appears that Microsoft is not having a great start in 2023. Multiple users report experiencing problems with accessing various Microsoft services, such as OneDrive or Skype. The latter is a particularly painful issue during the holiday season (and after the release of a major redesign).

OneDrive customers (us included) cannot open Microsoft's cloud storage on the web or sync their content in mobile and desktop apps. An attempt to load OneDrive in a browser results in a "something went wrong error" and an empty file list. Microsoft says it is "reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan."

As for Skype, some users cannot spend, gif, or purchase Skype credits or subscriptions. The service also does not allow viewing or changing the most recent purchases, such as credits or calling cards. Besides, some Microsoft 365 subscribers are not getting their 60 minutes of Skype calling credits. The software giant is working on resolving the issues as soon as possible.

You can track the problems with OneDrive and Skype on the official Microsoft 365 Service Status page.

Are you having problems with accessing OneDrive or Skype? Maybe other Microsoft services are also down for you? Let us know in the comments.