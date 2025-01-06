Take a look at the alleged Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra with Qi2 in blue color

Currently, Samsung is busy with CES 2025, but let's not forget the company is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S25 series, purportedly on January 22, at the Unpacked event. Leaks and rumors have already shed light on almost all the details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, leaving only the official announcement. However, thanks to a fresh leak, we now have a better look at the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra in blue—the rumored signature color of the series.

The images show the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in blue color. Based on these images, the blue color does appear more vibrant than what it was rumored to look like. Notably, the blue color is tipped to be dubbed "Icy Blue" for the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models, while it will be called "Titanium Blue" for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both colors look different from each other, as evident from the different names. Interestingly, the blue color of the Galaxy S25 Ultra closely resembles a previously leaked version.

Both the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are shown inside a transparent case, which is reportedly the Spigen Crystal Flex case. For both devices, everything matches what has already been leaked about the device. However, one of the highlighting features that the images reveal is a MagSafe-style ring on the back, suggesting the support for Qi2 wireless charging support on both Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra models. It is rumored that Samsung will finally integrate the Qi2 wireless charging standard across the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to have the slimmest bezels in the market. Although the exact measurements remain unknown, it is just a matter of a few weeks before everything becomes official.

Source and images: Gizmochina