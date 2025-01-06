When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Take a look at the alleged Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra with Qi2 in blue color

Neowin · with 0 comments

Galaxy S25 plus and S25 Ultra

Currently, Samsung is busy with CES 2025, but let's not forget the company is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S25 series, purportedly on January 22, at the Unpacked event. Leaks and rumors have already shed light on almost all the details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, leaving only the official announcement. However, thanks to a fresh leak, we now have a better look at the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra in blue—the rumored signature color of the series.

The images show the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in blue color. Based on these images, the blue color does appear more vibrant than what it was rumored to look like. Notably, the blue color is tipped to be dubbed "Icy Blue" for the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models, while it will be called "Titanium Blue" for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both colors look different from each other, as evident from the different names. Interestingly, the blue color of the Galaxy S25 Ultra closely resembles a previously leaked version.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra in blue color

Both the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are shown inside a transparent case, which is reportedly the Spigen Crystal Flex case. For both devices, everything matches what has already been leaked about the device. However, one of the highlighting features that the images reveal is a MagSafe-style ring on the back, suggesting the support for Qi2 wireless charging support on both Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra models. It is rumored that Samsung will finally integrate the Qi2 wireless charging standard across the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to have the slimmest bezels in the market. Although the exact measurements remain unknown, it is just a matter of a few weeks before everything becomes official.

Source and images: Gizmochina

Report a problem with article
A Windows 11 logo
Next Article

KB5048808: Microsoft improves Windows 11 optional and feature updates policy config page

Samsung Vision AI
Previous Article

Samsung brings smartphone-like AI features to its smart TVs with Vision AI

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment