Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 hit with a delay, now out in 2025

A major RPG slated to land in 2024 just got delayed, and it has fans waiting until next year to play it. Kingdom Come: Deliverance series maker Warhorse Studios just revealed that the highly-anticipated has been delayed. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now landing on February 11, 2025, finally continuing Henry's storyline.

Warhorse Studios PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling is the one who delivered the bad news to fans today. The video from the studio's social media account on X says the team almost managed to hit its original 2024 launch window, but did not make it.

"We aimed for the end of the year and almost made. Almost is not good enough though, so unfortunately we slipped to 2025," says Tobias. "However, at least we have a real precise release date now which is 11th of February, 2025, the anniversary week of Kingdom Come Deliverance."

A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

It's a long wait, but we have a lot to show you between now and release, starting with:

⚔️ 20+ min gameplay showcase at #Gamescom2024

⚔️ Collectors Edition Reveal

⚔️ Previews from Press and… pic.twitter.com/YSJrxdZZZT — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) August 15, 2024

The announcement today did not say exactly why the delay had to happen, but it is implied that it's to polish the game further. But the delay may also be a strategical move to avoid the big hitters slated to land later in the year. Last quarter of 2024 has games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Bethesda's Indiana Jones game, Black Ops 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and a slew of others. Microsoft and Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed recently got delayed to 2025 for the same reason.

To make the longer wait a little easier, Warhorse Studios has a big Gamescom 2024 presence planned. The Opening Night Live showcase on August 20 with Geoff Keighley will have a brand-new trailer for Kingdome Come Deliverance 2 with a "gameplay teaser". Following that, a gameplay walkthrough showing off over 20 minutes of the game "with very little cuts" will land on August 20. Those who can make it to the trade show will be able to get their hands on a playable demo of the title on the show floor too.

Following the delay, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now releasing on February 11 across

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.